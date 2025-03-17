There was a lot riding on ASAP Rocky’s return to Rolling Loud in Inglewood, California on Saturday night. He’s had a rough couple of years. He’s been pushing a new album, Don’t Be Dumb, since late 2022, but has dealt with delay after delay, to the point he recently acknowledged that “people are tired of hearing about updates about the album.”

He was also recently acquitted in court, allowing him to address the situation in a new song, which he appropriately debuted during his headlining performance at Rolling Loud California Saturday night.

With expectations so high, it’s fitting that Rocky sought to rise above them all — both figuratively and literally — as he closed the festival where he’s always seemed most at home.

Say what you want about his last album — 2018’s Testing, which was less well-received than he’d have liked — or the seemingly interminable wait for his new one, but Rocky has always delivered when it comes to performances, and Rolling Loud 2025 was no exception.

In addition to performing a handful of new songs (presumably from the upcoming album), Rocky offered the sort of spectacle fans have come to expect from his ambitious sets. From storming stages with an army of crash dummies to bluntly referencing his encounter with the Swedish prison system, Rocky has always used his live show to keep his name buzzing near the upper echelons of rap. That’s despite a much lower pace of new releases than some of his contemporaries, which include Big Sean, Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Wale, among others.

And with his return to Rolling Loud — and the public stage, writ large, after spending so much time avoiding the spotlight and making babies with Rihanna — he had to elevate his game. So, performing the first three songs of his set from a helicopter suspended over the stage makes for a great way of doing just that (and maybe even subtly referencing his partner’s Super Bowl performance, which also saw her defying gravity like a certain green witch of the west).

But there’s no way Rocky would have ever been satisfied with so much distance between him and the crowd. After rappelling down to the stage, he pulled out all the stops, inviting a massive crew of backup dancers to bring the energy — not that he needed the help. It was just the sort of performance that helped boost newcomers like Doechii into the spotlight, and launch peers like Kendrick Lamar into the pop culture stratosphere over the last year.