Ashnikko’s new album Smoochies isn’t far now with a release date set for two weeks from now, October 17. Today (October 3), she shared a new preview of it, the thumping “Wet Like” featuring Cobrah.

Ashnikko says of the song, “This is pure carnal lust and hedonism. This is music to stomp down the street to, eye f*ck a stranger in the club to, music to top to!”

She also previously said of the album:

“Smoochies feels like Demidevil‘s older sister. It’s sexy, playful, and feminine, while toeing the line of grotesque and absurd. I feel like purse sediment so much of the time — like a mess of crumbs and gum in receipts and lipgloss that I’ve forgotten about — so the album feels like that too. This is the first where I’ve written very autobiographically, but at the core of it all is personal autonomy and joyful whimsy.”

Listen to “Wet Like” above. Find the Smoochies cover art and tracklist below, along with Ashnikko’s upcoming tour dates.