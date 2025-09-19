Ashnikko has a lot going on in the coming months. She announced a huge tour slated to start in 2026, but before that, she’s dropping Smoochies, a new album, next month.

The latest taste of the project, “Smoochie Girl,” was shared today. In a statement, Ashnikko says of the catchy pop number:

“i wrap myself up in steel plated bravado sometimes. i wanted to break from that and celebrate the fact that i am a sensitive lover girl. i’m like an open wound. it can be grotesque and painful but i ultimately love that about myself.”

Listen to “Smoochie Girl” above. Find the Smoochies cover art and tracklist below, along with Ashnikko’s upcoming tour dates.