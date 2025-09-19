Ashnikko has a lot going on in the coming months. She announced a huge tour slated to start in 2026, but before that, she’s dropping Smoochies, a new album, next month.
The latest taste of the project, “Smoochie Girl,” was shared today. In a statement, Ashnikko says of the catchy pop number:
“i wrap myself up in steel plated bravado sometimes. i wanted to break from that and celebrate the fact that i am a sensitive lover girl. i’m like an open wound. it can be grotesque and painful but i ultimately love that about myself.”
Listen to “Smoochie Girl” above. Find the Smoochies cover art and tracklist below, along with Ashnikko’s upcoming tour dates.
Ashnikko’s Smoochies Album Cover Artwork
Ashnikko’s Smoochies Tracklist
1. “Smoochie Girl”
2. “Liquid”
3. “Trinkets”
4. “Chichinya”
5. “Skin Cleared”
6. “Microplastics”
7. “Full Frontal”
8. “She’s So Pretty”
9. “Wet Like” Feat. Cobrah
10. “I Want My Boyfriends To Kiss”
11. “Sticky Fingers”
12. “Lip Smacker”
13. “Itty Bitty”
14. “Baby Teeth”
15. “It Girl”
Ashnikko’s 2026 Tour Dates: Smoochies Tour
01/26/2026 — Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola
01/27/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
01/29/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena
01/30/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Poolen
01/31/2026 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013
02/03/2026 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
02/04/2026 — Paris, France @ Olympia
02/06/2026 — Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
02/07/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine
02/11/2026 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
02/14/2026 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Academy
02/17/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia
02/20/2026 — London, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/18/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/20/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall
03/21/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/23/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/24/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
03/26/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
03/28/2026 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
03/30/2026 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
03/31/2026 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/02/2026 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/03/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/04/2026 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
04/28/2026 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/29/2026 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
05/01/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/02/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/05/2026 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/06/2026 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
05/08/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
05/09/2026 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/12/2026 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/13/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/15/2026 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
05/16/2026 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/18/2026 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
05/19/2026 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/16/2026 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Town Hall
09/19/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
09/23/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum
09/25/2026 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
09/27/2026 — Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley Street Music Hall
09/29/2026 — Perth, Australia @ Metro City
Smoochies is out 10/17 via Warner Records. Find more information here.