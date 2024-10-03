Here Are The Austin City Limits Music Festival Set Times For 2024

The Austin City Limits Music Festival has arrived! For the next two weekends, October 4 to 6 and October 11 to 13, the festival takes over Zilker Park in the Texas capital with headliners Dua Lipa, Tyler The Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin, and Leon Bridges. There’s also Chappell Roan, who isn’t technically a headliner, but you wouldn’t know it from the size of her crowds. Curious about who to see and when? You can see schedule highlights below, and find the full set times here.

Austin City Limits Festival Set Times For Friday, October 4, 2024 ACL 2024 has a strong first day with Dasha at 2:45 (all times are p.m. and local) on the American Express Stage, Mannequin Pussy at 3:40 on the Miller Lite Stage, Foster The People at 6:10 on the Honda Stage, Leon Bridges at 6:30 on the American Express Stage, Porter Robinson at 7:10 on the Miller Lite Stage, The Marías at 7:30 on the T-Mobile Stage, Blink-182 at 8:10 on the Honda Stage, and Chris Stapleton at 8:30 on the American Express Stage. Austin City Limits Festival Set Times For Saturday, October 5, 2024 The day 2 can’t-miss sets include Something Corporate at 2:10 on the Honda Stage, Lola Young at 2:20 on the American Express Stage, Spinall at 3:20 on the IHG Hotels & Resorts Stage, Teddy Swims at 4:10 on the Honda Stage, Benson Boone at 6:10 on the Honda Stage, Khruangbin at 6:20 on the American Express Stage, Vince Staples at 7:20 on the IHG Hotels & Resorts Stage, Reneé Rapp at 7:20 on the T-Mobile Stage, Pretty Lights at 8:10 on the Honda Stage, and Dua Lipa at 8:20 on the American Express Stage.