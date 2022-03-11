Back when Ava Max and Tiësto dropped their dark, clubby anthem, “The Motto,” the producer and pop star pair shared a pretty luxurious video to go along with it. The vibe made sense for Ava, who was fresh off a stint of stadium shows opening up for Maroon 5, but now she and Tiesto have released another visual to go along with the track.

Directed and choreographed by Charm LaDonna — who previously worked on Ava own “My Head & My Heart” video, along with the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show last year — the video was shot in LA and features a number of dancers. Filling out the cast are Darrion Gallegos, Caho Kitaori, Joseph John Perez, Gato Waddell, Maggie Anne Wade, Cache Melvin, Candice Savage & Honey Balenciaga. As the third single off TIesto’s next album, “The Motto” has become a streaming hit since it was released last November. It was the first time Ava and Tiësto had worked together, and he was really excited to work with her on the song.

“Ava is such an exciting young talent and her beautiful voice adds such depth to the song,” the producer said of their collaboration. “I cannot wait for the world to hear our collaboration. ‘The Motto’ is the party anthem keeping us dancing into 2022 as we close out a crazy year!” Guess his prediction came true — and manifested in an even dancier video to go along with the song. Check it out above.