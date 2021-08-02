Ava Max Is Joining Maroon 5 For Some Huge 2021 Stadium Concerts

Ava Max turned some heads with her 2020 debut album Heaven & Hell, including those of some of her peers in the industry. She’s worked with people like Charlie Puth, Kane Brown, and Jason Derulo, but she has also captured the attention of perhaps the most successful pop-rock group of the past 20 years: Maroon 5, who just announced that Max will join them for some of their 2020 tour.

Specifically, Max will open for them on their stadium shows: at Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 30, Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on September 5, Fenway Park in Boston on September 12, and Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on October 2.

Find the full list of Maroon 5’s tour dates below.

08/10 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/14 — Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

08/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/18 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/21 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/23 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/25 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/26 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/30 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *

09/01 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/02 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/04 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/05 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

09/07 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/08 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/10 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/12 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

09/13 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/24 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/27 — Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/28 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

10/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc Of California Stadium *

10/05 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/07 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/08 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

* with Ava Max