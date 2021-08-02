Ava Max Is Joining Maroon 5 For Some Huge 2021 Stadium Concerts

Ava Max turned some heads with her 2020 debut album Heaven & Hell, including those of some of her peers in the industry. She’s worked with people like Charlie Puth, Kane Brown, and Jason Derulo, but she has also captured the attention of perhaps the most successful pop-rock group of the past 20 years: Maroon 5, who just announced that Max will join them for some of their 2020 tour.
Specifically, Max will open for them on their stadium shows: at Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 30, Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on September 5, Fenway Park in Boston on September 12, and Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on October 2.
Find the full list of Maroon 5’s tour dates below.
08/10 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/14 — Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
08/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/18 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/21 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/23 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/25 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/26 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/30 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *
09/01 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/02 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/04 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/05 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *
09/07 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/08 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/10 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/12 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
09/13 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/24 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/27 — Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/28 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
10/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc Of California Stadium *
10/05 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/07 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/08 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
* with Ava Max