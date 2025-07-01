It was confirmed last month that Ava Max is set to perform on the Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks special (as are the Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood). Well, as of today (July 1), Max will have the perfect song to perform for the rapidly approaching occasion, as she just released “Wet, Hot American Dream.”
That said, the upbeat, synthy song’s subject matter wasn’t exactly crafted for network television, as she sings on the chorus, “Tell me all your dirty secrets / All your fantasies / I wanna be your blue jean, white tee, wet, hot American dream.”
The single is the latest from Max’s album Don’t Click Play, which is set for this August.
Watch the “Wet, Hot American Dream” video above and find Max’s upcoming tour dates below.
Ava Max’s 2025 Tour Dates: Don’t Click Play Tour
09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/10 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/13 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/14 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/18 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
09/24 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
09/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/28 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/29 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/01 — Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Toronto
10/02 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Don’t Click Play is out 8/22 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.