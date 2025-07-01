It was confirmed last month that Ava Max is set to perform on the Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks special (as are the Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood). Well, as of today (July 1), Max will have the perfect song to perform for the rapidly approaching occasion, as she just released “Wet, Hot American Dream.”

That said, the upbeat, synthy song’s subject matter wasn’t exactly crafted for network television, as she sings on the chorus, “Tell me all your dirty secrets / All your fantasies / I wanna be your blue jean, white tee, wet, hot American dream.”

The single is the latest from Max’s album Don’t Click Play, which is set for this August.

Watch the “Wet, Hot American Dream” video above and find Max’s upcoming tour dates below.