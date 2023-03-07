It looks like pop superstar Rihanna isn’t the only musician to find love in a hopeless place. “Ay Caramba” rapper Tyga and indie rock legend Avril Lavigne have reportedly also found the same type of love deep within one another. Late last month, the pair first sparked dating rumors after being spotted out hugging in the parking lot of the famous restaurant Nobu in Los Angeles.

Now, according to TMZ has shared that the musicians are, in fact, a couple. While attending the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party, earlier today (March 6) as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo wasn’t shy about putting on a full show of affection in front of the paparazzi.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm relationship with kiss at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/QnPTgDvC19 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

After the rumors first hit social media, users raised several questions. Firstly, when did Lavigne and Mod Sun call off their engagement? Sun quickly took to his Instagram page to confirm not only did he and Lavigne split, but it had only happened a week ago (at the time), making the news of her new budding romance with the rapper even more difficult to stomach.

Secondly, why? Lavigne and Tyga have both been linked to different members of Jenner/Kardashian family. Tyga having dated Kylie Jenner and Lavigne’s ex is Jenner’s brother Rob. The same Rob that has a daughter with Blac Chyna, with whom Tyga also shares a son.

Now, that the rumors have been seemingly confirmed by social media users are sounding off yet again. Check out their responses below.

The fact that Avril and Tyga’s exes are siblings is kinda pic.twitter.com/wLHzJWfvgx — 🤧 (@MsCareystan) March 7, 2023

what could they possibly talk about or have in common — 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒 🌷 (@miamourmo) March 7, 2023

This is a major glitch in the simulation — Bleacher Boy (@bleachxrboy) March 7, 2023

I just fell to my knees in target — Jawn (@Jawnxwick) March 7, 2023

This is the most unexpected relationship — Smilez (@terry_nama) March 7, 2023