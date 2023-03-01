Last month, it was rumored that Avril Lavigne and Tyga are dating. This came as a surprise given that Lavigne only just got engaged to Mod Sun back in March 2022. Whether the Tyga stuff is true or not, Lavigne and Sun apparently have broken up: That was reported last week, and now Sun has seemingly confirmed it on Instagram.

In a post shared yesterday (February 28), Sun wrote, “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken [broken heart emoji] Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

It appears Sun was blindsided by the break-up: After the break-up reports in late February, Sun’s representative told TMZ, “They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.” The publication also noted that Sun and Lavigne were seen together as recently as February, when they attended an event surrounding the 2023 Grammys together.

Lavigne has yet to publicly address the situation.