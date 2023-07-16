Ayra Starr has built a cult-like following thanks to her collaborations with artists such as Wizkid and Kelly Rowland. The “Sability” singer stands firm as the reigning princess of Afrobeats’ subgenre mavins. With her music beloved across the world, Ayra will touch nearly every corner of the globe for her first headlining tour.
Ayra’s 21: The World Tour will stop in North America, Africa, Australia, and Europe, kicking off in the United States on July 27 in Houston, Texas. The singer took to Instagram to share the tour’s official flyer, writing, “It’s my first headline tour! I’ve been touring around the world, opening for other artists, and opening stages at festivals. Now, it’s an Ayra Starr show!”
At this time, Ayra hasn’t announced if she has any supporting acts, but with such a massive undertaking, it wouldn’t be shocking if, in the coming week, openers are added to selected dates.
View the full tour schedule below. Tickets for the 21: The World Tour are on sale now. Find more information here.
North American Wing
07/27 — Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop
07/30 — Bowie, MD @ Prince George’s Stadium
08/03 — Port-au-Prince, HT @ NH El Rancho Convention Center
08/25 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
08/26 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/01 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/02 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/05 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
09/06 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
09/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge
09/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
09/16 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/17 — Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
09/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Enso Event Centre
Africa / Australia Wing
09/30 — Gold Coast, AU @ Toyota Center
10/06 — Cape Town, ZA @ Toyota Center
10/07 — Cape Town, ZA @ Toyota Center
10/08 — Johannesburg, ZA @ Toyota Center
10/14 — Zimbabwe @ TBA
10/15 — Malawi @ TBA
10/22 — Barbados @ TBA
10/27 — Abuja @ TBA
Europe Wing
11/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns
11/04 — Helsinki, FI @ Apollo Live
11/05 — Barcelona, ES @ Opium Club
11/08 — Rotterdam, DK @ Massillo
11/10 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
11/11 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
11/13 — London, UK @ KOKO
11/17 — Rome, IT @ Teatro Centrale
11/18 — Copenhagen, DK @ Stagebox
11/19 — Madrid, ES @ Sala Coco
11/21 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/23 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
11/26 — Hamburg, DE @Grosse Freiheit 36
11/27 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
11/28 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/30 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex XS