Ayra Starr has built a cult-like following thanks to her collaborations with artists such as Wizkid and Kelly Rowland. The “Sability” singer stands firm as the reigning princess of Afrobeats’ subgenre mavins. With her music beloved across the world, Ayra will touch nearly every corner of the globe for her first headlining tour.

Ayra’s 21: The World Tour will stop in North America, Africa, Australia, and Europe, kicking off in the United States on July 27 in Houston, Texas. The singer took to Instagram to share the tour’s official flyer, writing, “It’s my first headline tour! I’ve been touring around the world, opening for other artists, and opening stages at festivals. Now, it’s an Ayra Starr show!”

At this time, Ayra hasn’t announced if she has any supporting acts, but with such a massive undertaking, it wouldn’t be shocking if, in the coming week, openers are added to selected dates.

View the full tour schedule below. Tickets for the 21: The World Tour are on sale now. Find more information here.

North American Wing

07/27 — Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop

07/30 — Bowie, MD @ Prince George’s Stadium

08/03 — Port-au-Prince, HT @ NH El Rancho Convention Center

08/25 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

08/26 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/01 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/02 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/05 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

09/06 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

09/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge

09/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/16 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/17 — Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

09/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Enso Event Centre

Africa / Australia Wing

09/30 — Gold Coast, AU @ Toyota Center

10/06 — Cape Town, ZA @ Toyota Center

10/07 — Cape Town, ZA @ Toyota Center

10/08 — Johannesburg, ZA @ Toyota Center

10/14 — Zimbabwe @ TBA

10/15 — Malawi @ TBA

10/22 — Barbados @ TBA

10/27 — Abuja @ TBA

Europe Wing

11/03 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns

11/04 — Helsinki, FI @ Apollo Live

11/05 — Barcelona, ES @ Opium Club

11/08 — Rotterdam, DK @ Massillo

11/10 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/11 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/13 — London, UK @ KOKO

11/17 — Rome, IT @ Teatro Centrale

11/18 — Copenhagen, DK @ Stagebox

11/19 — Madrid, ES @ Sala Coco

11/21 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/23 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

11/26 — Hamburg, DE @Grosse Freiheit 36

11/27 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

11/28 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/30 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex XS