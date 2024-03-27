Afro Nation is returning to Detroit this summer. Over the course of two days (August 17 and 18), the festival’s second iteration is bringing some of the biggest names in Afrofusion, R&B, and hip-hop to the city.

This year, fans can look forward to seeing Rema, PartyNextDoor, Kash Doll, Ayra Starr, Uncle Waffles, and more

“Bringing Afro Nation back to Detroit, the home of Motown and Techno music was an easy decision,” said Smade, Co-Founder of Afro Nation, in a statement. “Detroit embodies culture, creativity, and pride. The energy here is electric, echoing the heartbeat of Afro Nation’s spirit. In Detroit, we found a community that welcomed us with open arms, sharing our passion for unity and celebration, giving us a home away from home. Afro Nation Detroit 2024 will be even bigger than last year, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Tickets for Afro Nation will be available for purchase here beginning April 3 at 9 a.m. EST.

According to the poster, this is only the first round of artists, and more performers will be announced at a later date.

But in the meantime, you can see the first wave of artists below.

