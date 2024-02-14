Afrobeats is one of the fastest-growing genres in the country. There are big names who have seen global success, but there are even more talented up-and-coming artists looking to achieve the same type of success. Finding those artists can be tough, but we’ve got you covered. Every week, we’ll share an update on the best new afrobeats songs you need to hear and hopefully, you can find someone new to add to your rotation. Since the last update of this weekly afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Victony — “Everything” With his debut album just around the corner, rising afrobeats singer Victony shares his first single of 2024 with “Everything.” The new record, which samples Post Malone and Swae Lee’s double-Diamond “Sunflower,” is a warm and vibrant record that captures the impact a woman has on the Nigerian singer. Victony delivers an original verse to open the song while pulling a part of Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” verse for the song’s second verse. Black Sherif & Mabel — “Zero” Later this year will mark two years since Black Sherif’s epic debut album The Villain I Never Was, a body of work that was regarded as one of the best afrobeats projects in 2022. His second album is hopefully en route, but until then, you can indulge in “Zero,” his new single with singer Mabei. Together, the singers showcase their desires to have drama-free lives while telling others to take care of their personal issues before approaching them.

Ayra Starr — “Commas” Ayra Starr’s latest era is in full motion. It kicked off with the release of her “Commas,” her first release of the year, and a record that joins “Sability” and “Rhythm & Blues” as records presumably from her upcoming debut album. “Commas” is a vibrant and well-spirited anthem that Starr uses to preach about a lifestyle that only focuses on things that benefit her. If it doesn’t she’ll make sure it’s quickly removed from her life. Khaid & Gyakie — “Run Away” After releasing his If EP last fall, Nigerian singer Khaid returns alongside Gyakie for their new single “Run Away.” The new single speaks of a new love so strong that Khaid is ready for a longtime commitment toward it, and at the same time, he begs his partner to stick around and enjoy what he brings to the table rather than running away to something or someone else.

Kayode — Kay Kay Last spring, Nigerian singer Kayode shared his second EP Still Figuring Life which delivered seven songs and features from PsychoP and Odumodoblvck. For 2024, he checks back in with his new EP Kay Kay. It’s a brief project, with just four songs to its name, but it’s an energetic one that serves as a great warm-up of what’s to come in the future for Kayode. Magixx — “Okay” We’re still waiting for the official debut from Mavins singer Magixx as his labelmates Ayra Starr, Crayon, and Rema have all delivered their own. Though we’ll have to wait a bit to receive word on that, the talented singer returns with “Okay.” Despite the stresses that can appear from all corners of life, Magixx assures listeners that he’s doing okay and pushing through as best as he can.