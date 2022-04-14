Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is joined by his hometown peer Icewear Vezzo in his new video, “6 Mile Show.” In the latest video from his breakthrough album Face, the two ride through Detroit and show off their jewelry while dancing outside of an empty and sitting on top of a couch.

When the beat switches, the video then cuts to a coke- and lean-fueled house party, filled with dancing, neon lights, and money flashing.

In addition to the “6 Mile Show” video, Babyface Ray has announced the “Sincerely Face” tour, a 21-date tour across the US. Supporting him on his tour on are rappers Peezy, Baby Money, GT, LOS, and Natty, all of whom are Detroit artists.

Check out the “6 Mile Show” video above and the list of tour dates below.

05/08 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival

05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/22 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/25 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side

05/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge

05/29 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache

05/30 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues – Cambridge Room

05/31 — Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

06/02 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

06/03 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival

06/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry At The Filmore

06/07 — Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

06/08 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

06/09 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft At Center Stage

06/11 — Dallas, TX @ Studio At The Factory

06/14 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

06/17 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

06/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory – Constellation Room

06/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

Face is out now via Wavy Gang. Stream it here.