Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is joined by his hometown peer Icewear Vezzo in his new video, “6 Mile Show.” In the latest video from his breakthrough album Face, the two ride through Detroit and show off their jewelry while dancing outside of an empty and sitting on top of a couch.
When the beat switches, the video then cuts to a coke- and lean-fueled house party, filled with dancing, neon lights, and money flashing.
In addition to the “6 Mile Show” video, Babyface Ray has announced the “Sincerely Face” tour, a 21-date tour across the US. Supporting him on his tour on are rappers Peezy, Baby Money, GT, LOS, and Natty, all of whom are Detroit artists.
Check out the “6 Mile Show” video above and the list of tour dates below.
05/08 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival
05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/22 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
05/25 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side
05/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge
05/29 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
05/30 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues – Cambridge Room
05/31 — Toronto, ON @ Axis Club
06/02 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
06/03 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival
06/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry At The Filmore
06/07 — Washington D.C. @ Union Stage
06/08 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
06/09 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft At Center Stage
06/11 — Dallas, TX @ Studio At The Factory
06/14 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
06/17 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
06/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory – Constellation Room
06/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
Face is out now via Wavy Gang. Stream it here.