Future is only days removed from the release of his tenth(!) studio album, I Never Liked You, but he’s already released its deluxe edition, adding five new songs. When the original was released, some fans wondered where Future’s fellow Atlantan trap rap star Lil Baby was. That question has now been answered: He’s on “Like Me” with his 4PF signee 42 Dugg. Other guests on the extended version of the album include Detroit rapper Babyface Ray (“No Security”), Chicago drill pioneer Lil Durk (“Affiliated”), and Atlanta underground mainstay Young Scooter (“Stayed Down”).

They join a cast of featured artists that previously included multiple Drake appearances (on fan-favorites “Wait For U” with Nigerian rising star Tems and “I’m On One,” which is different than the previous Drake song titled “I’m On One”), 42 Dugg’s partner-in-rhyme EST Gee (on “Chickens”), Kanye West (“Keep It Burnin,” which Future shared as a release-day music video), Kodak Black (“Voodoo”), and Gunna with Young Thug (“For A Nut”).

The release of I Never Liked You capped a very successful first quarter for Future, who also shared warmly received tracks with Gunna and Young Thug, Earthgang, Travis Scott, and Lil Durk earlier this year.

The deluxe edition of I Never Liked You is out now on Epic Records. You can get it here.