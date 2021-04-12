Bad Bunny is going on tour! Of course, it won’t be until next year, as most venues are still more or less shut down right now. But this is certainly a good sign that things are trending in the right direction and the light at the end of the tunnel is not only visible but also approaching at an encouraging clip.

The tour centers around his recently released El Último Tour del Mundo. In the meantime, we can still catch Bad Bunny at sporting events like Wrestlemania, where he actually acquitted himself well, helping tag-team partner Damian Priest beat The Miz and John Morrison.

Check out the tour dates below.

2/9 — Denver, CO @Ball Arena

2/11 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

2/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

2/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

2/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

2/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

2/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

2/25 — Inglewood, CA @ Forum

2/28 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

3/1 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

3/3 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

3/5 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

3/6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

3/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

3/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

3/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

3/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

3/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

3/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

3/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

3/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

3/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

3/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

3/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

4/1 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena