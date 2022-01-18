All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music, saw laid-back and revved-up releases alike. FKA Twigs shared her latest album, King Princess kicked off a new era of music, and Diplo teamed up with a few collaborators for a dance-ready tune. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

FKA Twigs — “Jealousy” Feat. Rema This week saw the release of FKA Twigs’ introspective LP Caprisongs. A day before its debut, the singer dropped the rhythmic track “Jealousy” featuring Nigerian singer/rapper Rema. While the beat itself is wildly upbeat, FKA’s lyrics detail what it feels like to have someone project feelings of jealousy onto you. King Princess — “Little Bother” Feat. Fousheé Fans fell in love with King Princess on her 2019 debut album Cheap Queen. As she puts the finishing touches on its sophomore follow up, King Princess links with breakout artist and Uproxx cover star Fousheé for the pop punk-inspired track “Little Bother.” Armed with a hallow guitar riff, the two singers belt out verses about feeling like a second thought in a relationship.

Aluna, Diplo, Durante — “Forget About Me” Acclaimed DJ Diplo teamed up with collaborators Aluna (of EDM duo AlunaGeorge) and Durante for the pumped-up track “Forget About Me.” Over an irresistibly smooth beat, Aluna’s honeyed vocals echo the song’s energy as she sings of prioritizing herself and letting go of a former crush. Oliver Tree — “Cowboys Don’t Cry” Known for his bowl cut, neon clothes, and catchy songs, Oliver Tree takes on a brand-new, mullet-wearing persona for his latest track “Cowboys Don’t Cry.” The single is Tree’s version of a country-inspired love song. With a bit of twang in his lyrical delivery, the wildly fun song has the musician pulling out all the stops to get back with a partner.

Cautious Clay — “Rapture In Blue” Last year, innovative musician Cautious Clay dropped his album Deadpan Love. Now expanding the project with some new songs and updated versions of fan favorites, Clay shares the inspired tune “Rapture In Blue.” Showcasing his talent for crafting soulful and spellbinding songs, the new single is sure to be an instant classic. Noa Kirel — “Thought About That” In her first new track of the year, Israeli pop star Noa Kirel is leaving toxic men in her past. Her latest tune “Thought About That” is a buoyant pop number featuring catchy chords and soaring melodies about prioritizing herself. “I turned 20 this year and it’s so important for my music to inspire young women to be independent and stand up for themselves, especially in relationships,” she said.

Raveena — “Rush” After captivating a massive audience with a full-length album and an EP, Raveena begins to roll out her next project with the pleasant track “Rush.” The song’s dulcet tones ring in a new era of lush music as Raveena’s intimate vocals melt over a sparse beat. “The song was the genesis of me exploring a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music that I grew up on in America,” she said about the single. Sofia Carson — “Loud” Sofia Carson may have gotten her start as an actress on Disney Channel, but her new track “Loud” proves she’s just as serious about her music. “Loud” is an R&B-leaning and empowering anthem that calls out unfair double standards and asserts her confident presence in any room.