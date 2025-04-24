Saturday Night Live has been on a short break, spanning last week and this upcoming weekend. New episodes return in May, though, and now we know who’s going to be on them: Hosts and musical guests for the next three shows were announced today (April 24).

On May 3, Quinta Brunson hosts and Benson Boone is the musical guest. The May 10 episode features Walton Goggins and Arcade Fire, and the May 17 show will have Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny.

This will be Bad Bunny’s first time on SNL since he was the host and musical guest in 2023. Before that, he was a musical guest in 2021 and made a cameo in a 2020 episode. Arcade Fire, meanwhile, are in the Five-Timers Club for musical guests, as they’ve been on the show in 2007, 2010, 2013, 2018, and 2022. Boone’s history is less fleshed out, as this will be his first time performing on the show.

Johansson has been on the show pretty regularly over the past few years, thanks to husband and Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost. Johansson made a notable cameo a few months ago, during Jost and Michael Che’s annual joke swap, where each host gets the other to read objectionable jokes. Jost said some that that left Johansson stunned.