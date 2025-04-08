Being famous does not save you from silly mix-ups when out in public. This has hilariously happened to Rick Ross, Timothée Chalamet, and most recently Benny Blanco.

During the 2025 Oscars, Benny Blanco was mistaken for, of all people, Bad Bunny by the Academy’s social media team (viewable here). While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the “Sunset Blvd” producer addressed the viral post.

After host Hudson brought up the funny moment, Blanco seemed confused. “They did,” questioned Blanco.

The Hudson confirmed that it indeed happened reading the now updated post’s original caption: “Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny.”

Immediately, Blanco expressed excitement over the case of mistaken identity. “I like that,” Blanco joyously responded.

Hudson began to point out their clear physical difference. But, Blanco leaned into the mix-up saying how flattered he was. “What do you mean,” Blanco interrupted. “He’s so hot! I’ll take it, I’ll take it. What do you mean?”

He continued: “Look at how pretty he is — are you kidding? Yeah, I’m Bad Bunny now.”

As a chart-topping, award-winning producer many would die to trade places to be Benny Blanco. But temporarily swapping spots with the king of online thirst traps Bad Bunny could make for some amazing musical material.

Watch Benny Blanco’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show above.