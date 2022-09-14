Bad Bunny is in the midst of his World’s Hottest Tour of stadiums around North and South America. After passing through Texas last week, his Western US swing begins tonight at Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum. But he was already in the Bay Area yesterday when he decided to bring 80 of his closest confidants out to dinner at a small, but popular Puerto Rican restaurant in the Bay Area.

“Over the phone, they just said, ‘We have 80 Puerto Ricans,'” Francisco Gomez of San Rafael Puerto Rican staple Sol Food told the San Francisco Chronicle. A caravan of black SUVs rolled up at around 6 p.m., and Bad Bunny stepped into the restaurant decked out in full Louis Vuitton get up, including an LV scarf covering his face. At one point, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer went to the restaurant’s kitchen to err… lend a hand to the cooks, and posted a clip to his Instagram Story of the backstage restaurant jaunt:

Bad Bunny went to visit the cooks of the Puertorriqueño restaurant “Sol Food” yesterday 🇵🇷👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/ISct9Pm43O — Bad Bunny ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbadbunnypr) September 14, 2022

Treating his dancers and tour staff to a homestyle Puerto Rican dinner while on tour comes with a reason celebrate for Bad Bunny and his team. On Monday, his album Un Verano Sin Ti, shot back up to the top of the Billlboard 200 chart, marking it’s 10th week atop the charts in 2022. With that, it broke the Encanto soundtrack’s record for the year of weeks at No. 1.