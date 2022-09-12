Bad Bunny‘s incredibly popular summer album Un Verano Sin Ti has returned to the top of Billboard‘s 200 Albums chart. Now marking its tenth nonconsecutive week at No. 1, his album has broken the record previously held by the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks logged in 2022. In addition, Bad Bunny is currently tied for the most weeks at No. 1 since controversial country singer Morgen Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album lasted ten consecutive weeks from January through March 2021.

Because of these records, Bad Bunny joins a list of now nine albums among seven artists to reach ten weeks atop the charts, including Taylor Swift’s Fearless and 1989, Adele’s 21 and 25, the Frozen soundtrack, Santana’s Supernatural, and Drake’s Views.

While Bad Bunny released Un Verano Sin Ti back in May, it has yet to leave the top two of Billboard‘s 200, even if it keeps switching spots between the chart rankings. As the publication notes, it is also the first album in the chart’s history to spend its first 18 weeks without leaving that spot. (Drake previously held the record at 17 weeks.)

The Puerto Rican musician is currently continuing his World’s Hottest Tour in support of the album, with large-scale stadium dates scheduled throughout the rest of this year in North and South America. A complete list is available here. Last month, Bad Bunny performed “Tití Me Preguntó” at the MTV Video Music Awards live from NYC’s Yankee Stadium and took home the night’s big accolade for Artist of the Year.

Bad Bunny lights up the Main Stage as he Performs while being the Winner of Artist of the Year Award for the MTV’s Video Music Awards 2022 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Uvlj421znQ — 2022 #VMAs (@2022VMAsMTV) August 29, 2022

After appearing in the recent Bullet Train movie, it was reported in April that Bad Bunny will also make his eventual Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the title wrestling superhero in El Muerto. “The character of El Muerto, aka Juan Carlos, was a super powered wrestler who originally fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match in which he nearly unmasked the webslinger before being stung by Spider-Man with a paralyzing poison,” Deadline described of his character.