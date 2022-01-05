Last month, Bad Bunny capped off a successful 2021 with his P FKN R concert in Puerto Rico. The show welcomed 80,000 attendees to Estadio Hiram Bithorn on December 10 and 11 for what was set to be a great show. The concert, which was produced by Noah Assad Presents and Move Concerts, required all attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or an official Vacu-Id provided by CESCO Digital. A mandatory mask mandate was also put in place, and those who refused would be removed from the event and fined $100.

Despite all these measures, it appears that the P FKN R concert contributed to the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico, which saw the number of positive cases balloon by 4,600% last month. According to The New York Times, at least 2,000 people — which accounts for 2.5% of the show’s attendees — tested positive after the show. Billboard notes that while people followed the mask rules at the concert’s entrance, many removed them once they arrived at their seats. They added that the show’s staff was not strict about enforcing the mask mandate inside of the venue.

Bad Bunny himself has tested positive at the end of 2020, resulted in him missing his performance at that year’s American Music Awards.