Bad Bunny ‘Feels Great’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Last month, Bad Bunny was supposed to be one of the performers at the AMAs, but he had to back out after testing positive for COVID-19. The good news, though, is that he appears to have made a full recovery.

Bad Bunny spoke about it with James Corden on The Late Late Show, saying, “I feel great, thank God. I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. I feel great. I feel perfect.”

Elsewhere during the chat, Corden asked for Bunny’s thoughts on being the most-streamed Spotify artist of 2020, and he expressed his gratitude, saying, “That’s so crazy, you know? Five years ago, I was so excited when I get my first, I don’t know, 5,000 plays, and now I am the No. 1 artist on Spotify around the world. I guess, just be grateful, you know? Because this is a dream come true and I’m doing what I love.”

He also spoke about his joy at being nominated for a couple Grammys in 2021, saying, “It was crazy, but obviously, I’m so happy and grateful to the Academy and fans and people who support me. Singing in my language, Spanish, and being nominated to the Grammys is something that I feel so proud and happy.”

Bad Bunny also performed “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” on the show, so watch clips from his Corden appearance above and below.