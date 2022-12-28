Bad Bunny is giving back to his local community. On Tuesday (December 27), the Latin superstar hosted the Bonita Tradición event to give away over 25,000 gifts to kids in Puerto Rico.

Through his non-profit organization, the Good Bunny Foundation, Bad Bunny launched the Bonita Tradición, or “Beautiful Tradition,” gift drive. The event took place at the iconic El Coliseo in San Juan, Puerto Rico where he has performed multiple sold-out concerts. The gifts that were given out to children included instruments, sports equipment, and art supplies.

“We want to close the year in the best way, bringing a bit of joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island,” said José “Che Juan” Torres, director of the Good Bunny Foundation, in a press release.

Bad Bunny showed up to the event to handout gifts with the volunteers and take pictures with the children. Puerto Rican food and drinks were available as well as live music and entertainment for the guests. Professional boxer Xander Zayas and up-and-coming Puerto Rican singer Jotaerre also showed up that the event.

Later that day, Bad Bunny returned to his hometown of Vega Baja with Dominican-American rapper Arcángel. The duo were spotted recording the music video for their collaboration “La Jumpa” from Arcángel’s Sr. Santos album. Last week, Bad Bunny teamed up with Ñengo Flow for their song “Gato De Noche.”