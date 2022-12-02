Arcángel dropped his hotly-anticipated new album Sr. Santos today (December 2). On one of the songs, the Dominican-American icon teamed up with an artist that he helped come up, Bad Bunny.

Arcángel is a reggaeton music OG and a pioneer of Latin trap music. Bad Bunny first rose up through the Latin trap scene alongside Arcángel. In the early years of Bad Bunny’s career, they collaborated on his breakthrough song “Diles” and “Tu No Vive Asi” that has over 1.4 billion views on YouTube. On Arcángel’s Sr. Santos album, they reunited for the song “La Jumpa.”

“A song with Arcángel always feels f*cking awesome like it was the first time,” Bad Bunny wrote about on the collaboration on Twitter.

una canción con Arcangel siempre es una emoción cabrona pa' mi como si fuera la primera — ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) November 30, 2022

In “La Jumpa,” Arcángel blended trap beats with influences of pulsating house music. He trades verses with Bad Bunny about living large in the swaggering club banger. Hearing Bad Bunny back in his Latin trap bag alongside Arcángel is an incredible throwback for longtime fans of both artists.

Arcángel also reunited with his duo partner De La Ghetto for the song “Entonces.” The Sr. Santos album features knockout collaborations with Myke Towers, Eladio Carrión, Young Miko, and Bizarrap as well. The heartfelt song “JS4E” is an ode to Arcángel’s brother, Justin Santos, who was killed in a car accident by a drunk driver last year.

Sr. Santos is out now via Rimas Entertainment. Listen to it here.

