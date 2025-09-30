It’s settled: Bad Bunny will be performing the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in 2026. He offered a statement when the news was shared this past weekend, but now he has spoken about it more candidly.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, Bad Bunny discussed getting the call from Jay-Z, saying, “It’s crazy because I was in the middle of a workout. So I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout sh*t or whatever. It was very special. It was so special.”

He also spoke about what it was like to finally share the news, saying:

“I was keeping this secret for so long and it felt good. It felt good. As I said, you know, what I felt so emotionally… it was the first time that I showed the video one of my friends and I saw his reaction and he was so excited. As I said, I’m really excited but this is making me feel so happy, because more than me, for everyone else. I’m really excited for my friends, my family, Puerto Rico, all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture. I’m excited about everything, not just for me.”

Watch the interview above.