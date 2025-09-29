Bad Bunny Will Perform The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In 2026

In recent days, there were rumors that Adele, or perhaps Taylor Swift, would be performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LX in 2026. Back in 2016, Adele did confirm that she had been asked, saying, “That show is not about music, and I don’t dance or anything like that. They were really kind, they did ask me, but I did say no. I know I’m not Beyoncé. I can’t dance or anything like that.”

At any rate, we now know that landing the gig for the upcoming event wasn’t Swift or Adele: Last night (September 28), it was announced that the honor will go to Bad Bunny.

In a statement, Bad Bunny said, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation helps organize the event, also said, “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Jon Barker, SVP of Global Event Production for the NFL, added, “Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene. As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage. We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

The news arrived via an announcement video, so check that out here.