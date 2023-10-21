How Much Are Bad Bunny ‘Most Wanted Tour’ Tickets?

Earlier this week, Bad Bunny announced his Most Wanted Tour — with the North American dates taking place next year. Fans interested in getting tickets can currently enter Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration program until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. However, given the rising costs of tickets for concerts, especially when it comes to large-scale artists, many might be wondering just how much Bad Bunny’s will be.

Here’s what to know.

Right now, the official costs for Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour are yet to be announced. However, from a best guess, CNBC reported that last year, the average ticket on resale sites cost $225. This could be lower or higher though, obviously, depending on where you want your seats to be.

The numbers were also based on data from Seatgeek, so other sites like StubHub could be charging more — especially given the rise in scalpers. Out of all the artists, Bad Bunny ranked in 3rd place for the most expensive tickets on the list.

Hopefully, fans have provided themselves with a little bit of time to save up. For those who also aren’t able to grab a ticket through the Ticketmaster show, his Most Wanted Tour is still months away, so there’s still a chance.

For a complete list of Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour dates and more information, visit here.