How To Get Tickets For Bad Bunny’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’

With the announcement of his 2024 Most Wanted Tour on Thursday morning (October 19), Bad Bunny now has dibs on the most accurately named tour of all time.

The Puerto Rican supernova was the top touring artist of 2022 “with total gross of $373.5 million from 1.8 million tickets across 65 shows,” per Billboard‘s annual Boxscore recap. The publication’s report also relayed, “Bad Bunny is the first Latin act, and first act who doesn’t perform in English, to finish atop Billboard‘s year-end Top Tours chart. Beyond the historic nature of his win for genre and language, he is the only artist to mount separate $100-million tours in the same year.”

So, yeah, objectively speaking, Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour will be the hottest ticket of 2024. According to a press release, Bad Bunny fans “are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the Most Wanted Tour to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show.”

Registration is open here and will run from now until Sunday, October 22, at 11:59 p.m. According to Ticketmaster, people can expect an email confirming registration within 24 hours, though registering does not guarantee access to the sale. On Tuesday, October 24, fans should be on the lookout for another email “in the evening” to confirm whether they’ve been selected to participate in the sale or placed on the waitlist. Selected fans will receive a unique access code via text.

“Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, October 25,” the press release adds.

Benito’s Most Wanted Tour is in support of his newly released album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.

See all of the announced North American dates are here, and check out Bad Bunny’s Instagram Story announcing his Most Wanted Tour below.