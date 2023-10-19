Will Bad Bunny ‘Most Wanted Tour’ Tickets Be On Ticketmaster?

Bad Bunny announced his Most Wanted Tour today, which will kick off with a North American leg starting next February. The news comes on the heels of the star dropping his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.

Given his popularity, fans are probably ready to chase tickets down for a city closest to them. Here’s what to know.

Tickets for the Most Wanted Tour will be sold through Ticketmaster. However, they are attempting to do everything they can to fight scalpers charging wild prices for resale. One way is that Ticketmaster has now opened a Verified Fan Registration that allows fans to sign up for the chance to receive a code to purchase tickets. The sign-up for this will close this Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

From there, those who receive a randomized code on Tuesday, October 24 will have the chance to purchase tickets. This onsale will take place on Wednesday, October 25. For more information on getting tickets to the Most Wanted Tour, visit the official website here.

In a teaser poster for the tour, it also has the phrase “and more…,” so there’s both the possibility that Bad Bunny will add more North American dates — or make it a global run throughout the remainder of 2024.

For now, view a complete list of announced dates here.