All eyes are on Bad Bunny right now: He just released his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana and he’s hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. That makes today (October 19) the perfect time for his latest announcement: In 2024, Bad Bunny is going on the Most Wanted Tour.

The run kicks off at Salt Lake City on February 21, 2024, and from there, he hits several North American cities before wrapping up with three Miami shows in late May. A tour poster teases, “and more…,” so additional dates will likely be announced in the future. Tickets are not yet for sale, but fans can now register for the chance to get tickets via the tour website.

Check out the Most Wanted Tour dates below. Find more information and get tickets here.

02/21/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

02/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/24/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/28/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/01/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/05/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/23/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/28/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/04/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/06/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/09/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/13/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/17/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/20/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/22/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/24/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/27/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/30/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/03/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/10/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/17/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/24/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/25/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center