Still riding the highs of his critically-acclaimed album, Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny has dropped the latest visual for the album track “Neverita.”

On the song, Bad Bunny reels over a woman who seems to be playing games with his heart. The song’s video takes Bunny back to the ’90s, as he re-imagines the iconic visual for Elvis Crespo’s 1998 hit, “Suavamente,” from wearing a leather jacket and rocking slicked-back hair, to dancing on a green-screen island, vying for a woman’s attention. At the end of the video, a title card reads, “En honor al mejor video de todos los tiempos,” meaning, “In honor of the best video of all time.”

In a recent interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Bunny said he is calling all the shots when it comes to his music, visuals, and fashion.

“I’m taking advantage of this moment in my life when I can do whatever I want and wear what I want, so I get to live life more authentically,” he said. “I don’t do it to become more famous or to call attention or to disrespect anyone. People on the outside can think that I have a strategy or I wear this to call for attention, but in reality I just know who I am.”

Check out the “Neverita” video above.