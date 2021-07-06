Bad Bunny Returns With A Surprise New Trap Banger, ‘De Museo’

It hasn’t been long since fans have been treated to new Bad Bunny music, as he just dropped off a “song of the summer” contender, “Yonaguni,” back in June. Now, out of nowhere, he’s back with more, as he has shared the club-ready trap banger “De Museo” with no advance warning.

Although the track isn’t officially included in the Fast 9 soundtrack, it does appear in the latest Fast & Furious film. Bad Bunny, by the way, actually has a brief role in the movie, playing the part of “Lookout.”

Perhaps the new song will find its way into setlists on Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour, which is set to be a huge one. The trek, in support of his 2020 album El Último Tour Del Mundo, will start in February 2022 and run through to that April. Fans were eager to get tickets, as the tour was one of the fastest-selling in Ticketmaster history and the fastest-selling since 2018.

Aside from music, Bad Bunny has become an established part of the WWE universe over the past few months. He held a championship belt of his own for the first time in February, and he was a big hit during his Wrestlemania debut in April.

Listen to “De Museo” above.