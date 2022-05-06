In just the last couple of years, Bad Bunny proved that he was one of the more popular Latin artists thanks to projects like YHLQMDLG, and El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo. The former was released at the top of 2020 and became the highest-charting Spanish language album at the time when it debuted at No. 2. The latter, which dropped at the end of that same year, debuted at No. 1 becoming the first Spanish language album to do so. A full year and change since El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny is back with his fourth solo album, Un Verano Sin Ti, and a new video.

Bad Bunny treats his fans with a new visual for “Moscow Mule.” It kicks off with a woman picking up a stranded Bad Bunny on the roadside to begin the day’s exciting events. The two dance, sing, make out, party, and much more together over the course of multiple days. The video ends with Bad Bunny and his newfound lover completely naked at the beach dancing in and out of the water without a care in the world.

Un Verano Sin Ti, which translates to A Summer Without You, touches down with 23 songs to its name and features from Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, the Marías and Buscabulla. Bad bunny originally teased the project with the announcement of his World’s Hottest Tour earlier this year. Un Verano Sin Ti arrives just in time for the string of shoes which begin in August.

You can watch the video for “Moscow Mule” above.

Un Verano Sin Ti is out now via Rimas Entertainment LLC. You can stream it here.