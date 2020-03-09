Bad Bunny’s ‘YHLQMDLG’ Is Officially The Highest-Charting Spanish Language Album Ever

Bad Bunny‘s latest album YHLQMDLG arrived late last month with a record-breaking feat, proving that hard work can pay off. Debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, the record claims the prize for the highest-charting Spanish language album ever.

Along with scoring the highest-charting Spanish language album in history, Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG also made a big splash with the most streams ever for a Latin record’s debut, according to Billboard. Coming in at No. 2, YHLQMDLG boasts 179,000 equivalent album units earned in the US. The album falls shortly behind Lil Baby’s My Turn which took the No. 1 spot.

Not surprisingly, the majority of Bad Bunny’s numbers are from streaming. Of the 179,000 equivalent album units the record earned, 142,000 are in streaming. That translates to 201.4 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs in the first week. 35,000 of the equivalent album units are in album sales, a number that was boosted by merchandise/album bundles sold on Bad Bunny’s website.

The impressive record arrives after Bad Bunny’s energetic performance at the Spotify Awards in Mexico City. The inaugural annual awards ceremony was the first of its kind, giving awards out based solely on users’ streaming data. During the event, Bad Bunny received the award for Artist of the Year after singing a medley of songs off YHLQMDLG, which stands for “Yo hago lo que me de la gana,” roughly translating to “I do whatever I want.”

YHLQMDLG is out now via Rimas. Get it here.