Bad Bunny had a musically quiet year in 2021, at least on his own terms. He released a few singles and some collaborations but it was nothing like his 2020 year that featured not one, not two, but three projects from him: YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban A Salir, and El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo. Three projects in one year is enough music to last most fans for some time, but many wondered when Bad Bunny’s next era would begin. Now, thanks to a new advertisement from Bugatti, we know that it will come sooner than later.

On Thursday night, Bad Bunny shared a classified ad under his legal name Benito A. Martinez Ocasio. The ad was for a Buggati Chiron 110 Anniversary 2019 priced at $3.5 million and it was attached with a phone number — (787) 417-8605 — which traces back to Bad Bunny’s home country of Puerto Rico. When the phone number is dialed, a snippet of a new song is played. Next, the number sends a text message in Spanish that translates to, “Hello! Thank you for calling. There’s little time left until the album comes out. I can’t say the date yet.” Bad Bunny then adds, “But I can tell you the name: ‘Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You).’”

The announcement arrives after he shared the dates for his World’s Hottest Tour which kicks off in August.

You can view the classified ad for the Bugatti Chiron 110 Anniversary 2019 here.