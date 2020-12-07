It has been a historic year for international music on the Billboard charts. This summer, BTS’ “Dynamite” became the first song by an all-South Korean group to top the Hot 100. Now, Bad Bunny has further broadened Billboard‘s horizons with his latest achievement: His new album, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, has debuted on top the Billboard 200 chart dated December 12 and has therefore become the first all-Spanish chart-topper in Billboard 200 history.

This new accomplishment has also broken another chart record that Bunny himself previously set not that long ago: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo topped YHLQMDLG, which debuted and peaked at No. 2, to become the highest-charting all-Spanish album ever. Bunny’s two aforementioned albums are also two of only four all-Spanish records to ever top the Billboard 200, following Mana’s Amar Es Combatir (which hit No. 4 in 2006) and Shakira’s Fijación Oral: Vol. 1 (which also reached No. 4, in 2005).

It’s unsurprising to see Bad Bunny pop off like this, considering he was the most-streamed artist on Spotify globally in 2020. All this comes after a bit of a health scare for Bad Bunny, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The good news, though, is that he seems to be doing fine now, as he told James Corden, “I feel great, thank God. I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. I feel great. I feel perfect.”