For Bad Bunny‘s latest visual, the reggaeton superstar highlights important issues affecting his homeland. The video for “El Apagón” is accompanied by a 22-minute mini-film titled Aquí Vive Gente, which translates to People Live Here. Throughout the video, viewers see clips of protestors taking to the streets of Puerto Rico, responding to a multitude of social, political and economic issues.

The video is narrated by Puero Rican reporter Bianca Graulau, and throughout the short film, Bad Bunny brings attention to crises like summertime blackouts by privatized energy companies, as well as rent increases across the island, and wealthy foreigners receiving tax cuts. Clips also cover displacement, gentrification, and various forms of modern colonialism.

Bad Bunny, who grew up in Baja, Puerto Rico, maintains an affinity for his homeland, however, he often uses his platform to speak on issues the Island’s people are facing. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Bunny mentioned the summertime blackouts, and revealed he’s had to bring in special equipment in order to perform in his home country.

“Puerto Rico is the only place [I perform where I have to] install like 15 industrial power generators, he said, “because I can’t trust the power grid. LUMA, go to hell.”

Check out the video for “El Apagón” above.