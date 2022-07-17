On Saturday night, the MLB held its annual Celebrity All-Star Game and it featured names like Bad Bunny, Quavo, JoJo Siwa, and Simu Liu who all suited up for the matchup. Bad Bunny, to the surprise of no one, quickly became the star of the night. It took a while to see Bad Bunny step up to the plate as he called on Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero and soon-to-be-Hall of Famer David Ortiz to do his first two at-bats. Finally, he stepped up to swing and it resulted in a single. Bad Bunny ended the night with two singles, but now, he’s ending the weekend with another week at No. 1.

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti just registered its fifth non-consecutive week atop the Billboard 200. In the July 23, 2022-dated chart, Un Verano Sin Ti sold 105,000 copies which were mostly comprised of streams 104,000 copies being streaming equivalent album units thanks to 146.83 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs. This makes for the tenth consecutive week that Un Verano Sin Ti has sold 100,000 or more copies, tying a mark last set by Drake’s Views between the May 21-July 23, 2016 charts.

Additionally, Un Verano Sin Ti earned its tenth consecutive week in the top two positions of the Billboard 200. The last album to accomplish this was Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album between the January 23-March 27, 2021-dated charts.