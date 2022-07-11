In 2020, Bad Bunny proved he was a global superstar by releasing two albums that debuted in the top two positions of the Billboard 200. YHLQMDLG arrived at the top of the year and peaked at No. 2 while Bad Bunny closed the year by sharing El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo which became his first No. 1 album. In 2022, Bad Bunny has taken things to a new level and that’s in large part thanks to his fourth album Un Verano Sin Ti. The project, which he released in May, debuted at No. 1 in what was the biggest week in music at the time. Now, just two months later, Un Verano Sin Ti has logged its fourth overall week at No. 1.

For the new Billboard 200 chart dated July 16, 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti earned its fourth overall and second consecutive week atop the chart thanks to 111,000 copies sold. That number is mostly comprised of streams with 109,00 streaming equivalent album units thanks to 154.12 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs. Un Verano Sin Ti also logged its ninth straight week with at least 100,000 copies sold, something that hasn’t been done since 2016 when Drake’s Views sold 100,000 or more copies for ten consecutive weeks.

Additionally, Un Verano Sin Ti has spent its first nine weeks in the top two positions of the Billboard 200. The last album to do that was Drake’s Certified Lover Boy which did so between the September 18-November 13, 2021-dated charts.