Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is one of the biggest albums of the year, debuting at No. 1 and making him the most-streamed artist globally in one day. He’s not done though; today he unveiled the music video for the track “Me Porto Bonito.”

This video follows the release of the “Titi Me Pregunto” video, in which Bad Bunny gets kidnapped to his own wedding. The video for this track, which features Chencho Corleone, watches Corleone driving around and then having fun at a pool party with Bad Bunny. It’s as mischievous and fun as the “Titi Me Pregunto” video.

Earlier this year, the star turned a semi-truck into a stylish, one-of-a-kind Airbnb. “Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible,” said Bad Bunny. “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

Watch the video for “Me Porto Bonito” above.