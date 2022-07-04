Back when it was released in early May, Bad Bunny’s fourth album Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at No. 1 for the biggest week of the year at the time. It beat out the sales number that Future’s I Never Liked You previously held to claim that title, but it was later surpassed by Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. In addition to a big week on the Billboard 200, Un Verano Sin Ti also had Spotify’s biggest-ever streaming day in its first 24 hours after the album was released. With all that being said, it’s safe to say that Bad Bunny’s fourth album is a big success, one that continues almost two months after its release.

For the Billboard 200 chart dated July 9, 2022, Bad Bunny made another return to No. 1 with Un Verano Sin Ti. Its surge back to the top of the charts was propelled by 115,000 album units sold this past week. A good streaming week largely contributed to the album’s return to No. 1 as that number is comprised of 114,000 streaming equivalent album units.

Un Verano Sin Ti has managed to earn over 100,000 album units sold in each of its first eight weeks, something that hasn’t been done since Drake’s 2016 album Views did it for ten weeks between May 21 – July 23, 2016. Un Verano Sin Ti is also the first album to make three separate visits to No. 1 and the first to spend its first eight weeks in the top two positions of the chart since Drake’s 2021 album Certified Lover Boy.

Un Verano Sin Ti is out now via Rimas Entertainment LLC. You can stream it here.