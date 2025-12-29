Keeping up with music news and resources like Spotify’s giant and regularly updated New Music Friday playlist are great ways to keep your listening habits from getting stale. Sometimes, though, you need a deeper dive. That’s where Uproxx’s Baylee Lefton comes in as she routinely offers quick-hit lists of songs you need to add into your rotation this week.

She just delivered a fresh mix and it features tracks that have amazing guitar moments.

The set kicks off with a live rendition of Gary Clark Jr.’s “Our Love,” of which Baylee notes, “I saw Gary Clark Jr. in concert earlier this year and it was the most insane concert I’ve ever been to in my entire life.” Next is Rihanna’s “Skin” and Baylee says, “Guitar was absolutely cooking in this track.”

The playlist is rounded out by Harry Styles’ “She,” Led Zeppelin’s “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Big Love,” and UFO’s “Space Child.” So, all in all, it’s mix of some beloved classically guitar-based bands, but also some artists who aren’t traditionally associated with ripping six-strings but have come through on that front at least once.

Check out the video above and to listen to the full songs yourself, hit up the link in Lefton’s Instagram bio.