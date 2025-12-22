ASAP Rocky Wants To ‘Make Being A Dad Cool Again,’ Tim Burton Says

It has been a long, long, long road to ASAP Rocky’s upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb. In 2022, he said the project was finished. In July 2023, he indicated it’d be out soon. It was later given a summer 2024 release date before getting pushed back to the fall. Towards the end of 2024, it was given an approximate release window of early 2025.

That brings us to late 2025 and the album is still not out yet. Finally, though, it appears it’ll be here soon. Last week, Rocky took to Instagram to reveal the cover art, created by Tim Burton, and the project’s January 16, 2026 release date.

Burton also said in a statement:

“I loved working with an artist like Rocky — it was a great collaboration. He spoke to me about his alter egos and I just drew my interpretations of them. He told me he wanted to make being a dad cool again, which was beautiful, even though I’ve never been able to achieve that myself.”

Rocky and Rihanna recently celebrated the birth of their third child, Rocki.

Meanwhile, Rocky previously said of Burton, “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f*cking with it heavy. […] He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!'”