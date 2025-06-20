People pick on Benson Boone sometimes, but Boone has decided to own it to comedic effect in his new video for “Mr Electric Blue.”

The clip starts with Boone, wearing a “One Hit Wonder” shirt, walking into a meeting at the fictional Industry Plant Records. Boone’s agent, played by his songwriting partner Jack LaFrantz, informs him that his investments in backflips and “moonbeam ice cream” aren’t working out. He suggests “good songwriting” as a new gimmick, to which Boone pushes back, “You know I can’t do that.” The agent then informs Boone he owes the label $10 million and has a week to pay up.

That’s when the song starts and the video shows Boone trying out a variety of different jobs. After the song ends, the opening skit resumes, with Boone telling his agent he only managed to earn $168 but to give him another chance. The agent then informs him that everything is actually alright, as he sold Boone’s musical catalog to “retail chains, fast food chains, and movie theaters” so he’ll be “the most over-played artist in the world.” A shocked Boone hangs his head before exclaiming, “That’s all I’ve ever wanted. Yes!”

Watch the “Mr Electric Blue” video above.

American Heart is out now via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Find more information here.