If you know anything about Benson Boone beyond his hit songs, it’s likely that he can do a backflip and he tends to do them often. It’s a joke that Boone himself is in on, as he shows in a teaser for his upcoming “Mr Electric Blue” video, which is set to arrive tomorrow (June 20).

The clip is set three years in the past and it begins with Boone doing backflips on a trampoline. Then, a neighbor (played by Boone’s songwriting partner Jack LaFrantz) appears over the fence and says, “Excuse me, young innocent boy?” After Boone answers, the man continues, “Was that a backflip I saw?” Boone replied, “Yeah. Yeah, that was a backflip. They’re pretty easy for me.” The neighbor then asks if Boone happens to be able to sing and Boone responds, “No… but I guess I could try.” The neighbor says that’s “absolutely perfect” before disappearing behind the fence, and Boone calls him a “weird guy” before getting back to doing flips.

This comes after Boone did a flip off of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show desk and no fewer than eight flips at Governors Ball.

Watch the teaser here.

American Heart is out 6/20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Find more information here.