Benson Boone is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, if you are into high-flying, rock-inspired, skin tight jeweled jumpsuit wearing pop musician then the “Beautiful Things” singer is right up your alley.

Still, with Boone’s sophomore album, American Heart, slated to drop soon he has opened himself up to constructive criticism.

Over on TikTok, Boone posed a question not to his supporters but rather his haters. In the video (viewable here), asked detractors to outline their disdain for him and/or his songs.

“If you hate me or my music at least have a good reason for it,” he wrote. “I just read a comment that said ‘idek why I hate Benson Boone, but it feels right.’ Like WHAT!!? how am I supposed to improve after reading that? At least say something valid like ‘he low-key just flips everywhere can he [do] anything else?’ or even ‘I just don’t like his songs even though I’m basing my opinion off the only one that I’ve heard over and over’ (super valid).”

So, users have flooded his comments with their (sometimes harsh) answers.

One user chalked it up to his domination on local airwaves. “I feel like sometimes when a radio overplays a song a LOT like ‘Beautiful Things’ for example,” wrote the skeptic. “It can ruin the song and therefore the artist by proxy, without it having to do anything with you directly.”

Benson pleased with the insight replied: “Honestly, this is so true!”

Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.