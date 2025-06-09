Benson Boone, in case you missed it, likes to do flips. Here he is doing one on The Tonight Show a few days ago. That appearance was part of the reason he was in New York City last week, and the other was to perform at the Governors Ball festival, where, yes, he did some more flips.

Fan-shot videos like this one show that Boone did his first flip mere seconds into his set. Complex also noted that he did five back flips during his first four songs.

As Billboard reports, Boone at one point said in response to a fan, “Did you just say, ‘Do a flip?’ What show do you think this is? It’s all I do!”

The publication also notes that when all was said and done, Boone did a grand total of eight flips during his performance.

Meanwhile, in an Interview conversation (a Zoom call during which he also flipped) ahead of traveling to New York City for the festival, Boone shared his thoughts about cities, saying, “I’m not a super city guy. I grew up in a very small town and I loved it. I kind of grew up in the mountains and I backpacked a lot and I was just doing random stuff all the time. Cities are a little overwhelming for me sometimes. If I’m in a city for too long, I feel like I’m losing my mind. If I can’t open my door and see the mountains or any form of nature, then I start to get… However, a couple days is no problem. That’s totally fine.”