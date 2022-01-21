The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Despite this week being so short due to a holiday, some of hip-hop’s biggest names were able to cram in plenty of new releases. Rod Wave kicked off the run to his third studio album with “Cold December,” Key Glock paid homage to his fallen mentor Young Dolph with “Proud,” Cordae kept flying high with HER and Lil Durk on “Chronicles,” and French Montana continued to rollout They Got Amnesia with “FWMGAB.” Today, 2 Chainz dropped “Pop Music” with Moneybagg Yo and Beatking, Megan Thee Stallion linked up with Shenseea for the raunchy “Lick,” and even more artists dropped new music, which you can spot below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending January 21, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Che Noir — Food For Thought The Buffalo, New York rapper dropped her first project of 2022 after releasing a string of impressive projects over the past 12 months with Apollo Brown and 38 Spesh. The standout here is “Ladies Brunch,” on which fellow Buffalo products 7xvethegenius and Armani Caesar combine to show off some truly complex bars.

Iann Dior — On To Better Things The “Mood” rapper kept it moving in 2021, parlaying his 2020 breakout into steady work throughout the next year. Singles from his second album have done well internationally and with support from Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Barker, I wouldn’t be surprised to see his album chart well this time next week. Mach-Hommy — Dollar Menu The underground stalwart kept streaming services at arm’s length for much of his early rise, but now that he’s become one of the most notable non-core members of the Griselda extended family, he’s opened his vaults, cleared a few samples, and given a whole new audience a chance to experience his music for the first time.

Paper Route Empire — Love Live Dolph Young Dolph’s labelmates on Paper Route Empire (which he also founded and led) come together to pay tribute to his memory. Rich Brian — Brightside EP The Indonesian wunderkind surprised fans with a brand-new EP of four songs to display his impressive lyrical chops.

Rucci — For My Dawgz 2 Inglewood rapper Rucci returned to his 2018 mixtape to follow up his breakout 2021, inviting a sprinkling of his friends in the LA underground along for the ride, including his Kourtesy Of Us partner in rhyme AzChike. Singles/Videos

Bankrol Hayden — “No Drama” The first thing that popped into my head when I heard Bankrol Hayden’s new single was Jack Harlow’s “Way Out,” which isn’t the worst song to get compared to. Once I drew the connection, though, I couldn’t stop drawing parallels between the two lighthearted artists. Approach with caution. Big KRIT — “So Cool” The Mississippi rapper returns to the spotlight to begin the rollout for his third independently released album with this hilarious, Anchorman-themed video with cameos from Trinidad James, comedian Karlous Miller, and DJ Wally Sparks.

Fly Anakin — “No Dough” Fly Anakin has been on an absolute roll as one of a new class of rising underground rap dadaists with an utter disregard for the previously established boundaries of the subgenre. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t respect the history; linking up with maestro Madlib will go a long way toward lending legitimacy to the movement — and Fly Anakin himself. Guapdad 4000 — “I Need Bands” Hijacking LL Cool J’s unmistakable beat from his seminal hit “I Need Love” is exactly the sort of shenanigans that makes Guapdad so endearing.

Ralfy The Plug — “Fight The Force” Even two members down, the Stinc Team keeps their flag flying high, courtesy of Drakeo’s brother Ralfy The Plug, who released his new mixtape, Pastor Ralfy 2, today. Rubi Rose — “Single” The XXL Freshman releases a new twerk anthem to remind fans that she’s still around and capable of capturing their attention with her one-of-a-kind voice in addition to her other assets.