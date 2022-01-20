French Montana and Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo take a vacation in Cuba in the video for their new collaboration, the “FWMGAB” remix from Montana’s new album, They Got Amnesia. Opening with the triumphant horn from Jerry Rivera’s “Amores Como El Nuestro,” the track quickly transforms into an upbeat, rump-shaking, money-getting anthem, and the sunny imagery of the video is cut to match; French and Moneybagg compete in a high-stakes card game, while a pool full of voluptuous, scantily-clad women gyrate to the music.

The Bronx rapper hasn’t let up on his album promotion since it dropped, releasing videos for “Panicking” with Fivio Foreign, “Bag Season” with Lil Tjay, “Handstand” with Doja Cat & Saweetie, “How You King?,” and “Business.” The album and its singles were aimed at addressing fan chatter that suggested French isn’t quite the hitmaker that he used to be, which he also refuted in a Twitter debate, reminding fans of his long list of Billboard Hot 100 mainstays.

That chatter also led him to assert during an interview that it’s harder to make it in rap than to make it in the NBA. While that’s certainly debatable — there are a lot fewer slots available to aspiring pro basketball players who must prove their physical prowess and skill levels opposed to rappers who luck into viral hits on TikTok and get approached by major labels with nigh-infinite budgets to sign and promote them — French has at least proven that he’s still one of hip-hop’s go-to hitmakers.

Watch French Montana’s “FWMGAB” video above.

They Got Amnesia is out now via Epic Records. You can stream it here.