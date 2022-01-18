Rod Wave Laments Lost Loves In His Wistful ‘Cold December’ Video

With his third studio album slated for an early 2022 release, Rod Wave begins his latest campaign with a sentimental new single, “Cold December.” Looking back on his uneven love life, Rod croons, “It’s safe to say I been this way since I was eighteen / The same night I fall in love, I feel it fadin’.” In the accompanying video, a young actor reenacts Rod’s lyrics as he recounts various flings through the years from the porch of a snow-covered cabin.

Rod made his return this week after a high-flying 2021 that saw him release his second studio album, SoulFly, which became his first-ever No. 1 album. He also became a highly-coveted feature artist, appearing on tracks alongside Polo G, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk, assisting Polo on the song “Heart Of A Giant” from Polo’s own chart-topping effort Hall Of Fame and contributing to Baby and Durk’s The Voice Of The Heroes cut, “Rich Off Pain.”

Polo returned the favor on Rod’s SoulFly single “Richer,” while Rod’s singles “Street Runner” and “Tombstone” helped propel the project to No. 1 debut. After the album’s release, Rod followed up with the singles “Time Heals” and “Already Won” with Lil Durk.

You can watch the “Cold December” video above and stay tuned for Rod’s new album.